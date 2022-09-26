CUET-PG 2022 result declared; here's how you can download scorecard

CUET-PG 2022 result has been declared by the National Testing Agency on Monday at 4 pm. Candidates can download scorecard from the website-cuet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) post graduate result on Monday at 4 pm. Candidates who appeared for the CUET-PG exam can check their scorecard on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET-PG is the new common entrance test for admission to postgraduate programmes in central universities across India. As many as 66 universities, mostly Centre-run, have adopted the computer-based CUET-PG for admissions in the academic session 2022-23.

UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar earlier announced that the result would be announced today. The exam was conducted between September 1 and 11 in two shifts--morning (10 am to 12 pm) and afternoon (3 pm to 5 pm). The provisional answer key was released on September 16, while September 18 was the last date to raise objections. The final answer key was released on September 24.

Around 360,000 candidates registered for the CUET-PG exam, while only 55 per cent of the candidates appeared for the exam. 

Here's how you can download your score card for CUET-PG 2022 result:

Go to the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, scroll to the end and click on download score card

You will be redirected to a new tab

Enter your application number, date of birth, security pin and click on submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference


First Published: Mon,September 26 2022 17:36 IST
