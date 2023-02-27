ICSE class 10 board exam 2023 begins today: Check exam guidelines

ICSE class 10 board exams 2023

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) will conduct class 10th exams from today (February 27, 2023). All ICSE class 10th exams will take place in a single shift from 11 AM to 1 PM.

According to the official website of the Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), the ICSE class 10th exams will begin today and conclude on March 29, 2023. Students are given 2 to 3 hours to take the examination. Additional 15 minutes are allowed for students to carefully read the question paper before they actually start writing the exams.

Here is all the necessary information about ICSE class 10 board exams 2023.

Download ICSE Class 10 board exams 2023 date sheet

All students appearing for ICSE class 10 board exams can download their ICSE class 10 board exam 2023 timetable here. All examinations will be conducted between February 27 and March 29, 2023.

Download: ICSE class 10 board exams 2023 timetable

ICSE class 10 board exam admit card details

Every student must bring their ICSE class 10 board exams 2023 admit card to the exam centre. But before that, every student needs to cross-check the following information on their admit card.

Candidate name and roll number

Name and schedule of the examination

Examination centre name and address

Subjects

Reporting time to the examination centre