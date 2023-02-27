ICSE class 10 board exam 2023 begins today: Check exam guidelines
Topics board exams | board examinations | Students
The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) will conduct class 10th exams from today (February 27, 2023). All ICSE class 10th exams will take place in a single shift from 11 AM to 1 PM.
According to the official website of the Council of Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), the ICSE class 10th exams will begin today and conclude on March 29, 2023. Students are given 2 to 3 hours to take the examination. Additional 15 minutes are allowed for students to carefully read the question paper before they actually start writing the exams.
Here is all the necessary information about ICSE class 10 board exams 2023.
Download ICSE Class 10 board exams 2023 date sheet
All students appearing for ICSE class 10 board exams can download their ICSE class 10 board exam 2023 timetable here. All examinations will be conducted between February 27 and March 29, 2023.
Download: ICSE class 10 board exams 2023 timetable
ICSE class 10 board exam admit card details
Every student must bring their ICSE class 10 board exams 2023 admit card to the exam centre. But before that, every student needs to cross-check the following information on their admit card.
- Candidate name and roll number
- Name and schedule of the examination
- Examination centre name and address
- Subjects
- Reporting time to the examination centre
ICSE class 10 board exams important guidelines
-
All students should reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the start of the exam.
-
Students must carry their admit cards to the examination centre.
-
Avoid bringing devices like a mobile phone, smartwatch, or bluetooth to the exam centre.
-
Write exams only with a ball pen (Black/blue); all stationery items like pens, pencils, and other necessary items must be carried in a transparent pouch.
-
First read all instructions in the question and answer booklet carefully before you start answering.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel