IIT Bombay declares UCEED 2023 results online for B.Des programmes

The UCEED 2023 Results have been posted online by the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay. If you took the Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design, you can see your results on the IIT Bombay UCEED 2023 official website at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Candidates must visit the official website and use the provided login ID and password to access the UCEED 2023 results link. The Portal will display Part-A scores for all UCEED 2023 applicants, as indicated by the provided information. Candidates who did not pass the UCEED 2023 will not be able to see their Part-B score, rank(s), or total marks. Additionally, candidates should be aware that the Scorecards for UCEED 2023 can be downloaded starting on March 11, 2023. The examination was held on January 22, 2023 (Sunday) at 9 am to 12 noon.

Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED): Introduction

For admission to the Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) program, candidates must pass the three-hour, centre-based Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED). Program at IIITDM Jabalpur, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Hyderabad. Many other institutions accept the UCEED scorecard for admission to B.Des programs. The organizing institute is the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB). UCEED 2023 is available to all nationals (Indian/Foreign). The UCEED 2023 score can only be used to get into programs for the 2023–2024 academic year. Following are the three different criteria that should be kept in mind for the UCEED 2023:

1. Age Limit- In the case of the OPEN/EWS/OBC-NCL category; the applicant must be born on or after October 1, 1998. In the case of the SC, ST or PwD category, the applicant must be born on or after October 1, 1993.

2. Qualification from UCEED- The candidate must have qualified, or been ranked in UCEED 2023.

3. Qualifying Exam- In 2022 or 2023, the candidate must have passed all five of the subjects on the qualifying exam (Class XII or an equivalent exam). Candidates who took their qualifying exam for the first time after 2021 are ineligible.

UCEED 2023 Result: Step to check

The IIT Bombay official website will let you download the UCEED 2023 result. Hence, given below are the instructions to follow for the UCEED 2023 results:

Step 1: Reach the UCEED 2023 official site.

Step 2: Press on the UCEED 2023 result Link.

Step 3: Click the link for the UCEED 2023 result and enter your login ID and password.

Step 4: Click the link to download the UCEED 2023 result for more information.

UCEED 2023 Result: Details check

The candidate information will be included in the UCEED 2023 Results. Candidates must cross-check the following when downloading the results online.

• Name of the candidate and roll number

• Name of exam

• Scores received on the exams

• Qualification status of students.

UCEED 2023 Result: Other important dates