IIT Mandi, NSDC tie up to offer two certification courses in emerging tech

National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Indian Institute Of Technology (IIT) Mandi have announced a strategic partnership to initiate two certification programmes--a six-month certification and nine-month long advance certification programme--in modern emerging technologies such as data science and machine learning in order to make India’s youth future ready.

Interested candidates will be selected after appearing for an eligibility test. An online screening test will be conducted on October 15 and 16. Students can register at https://bit.ly/CCEIITM

The programmes will begin on November 1. Through these courses, learners will be enabled to pursue several careers in data analytics, data management, data science, business analytics and business intelligence.

The courses will be delivered through a live broadcast by the IIT Mandi faculty. The programmes will allow learners to build a strong foundation in data science and help them specialise in machine learning with Python certification for data-driven decision-making.

The certification will be jointly provided by NSDC and IIT Mandi. Students pursuing BE/B Tech Graduates and Final Semester BE/B Tech Under Graduates are eligible for these courses.

Appreciating the initiative, Ved Mani Tiwari, COO, and Officiating CEO, NSDC said, "At NSDC, we are taking a digital-first approach to ensure that our potential workforce is skilled to quickly get adapted to emerging technologies and to achieve this vision, IIT Mandi is the most suitable partner."

“I am certain that this collaboration will empower a large number of youth to become employable as they will receive an in-depth understanding of digital technologies through data science and machine learning courses. The need for constant upgrading of skills has never been more critical than now,” Tiwari added.

“Our approach through these courses is to build a rich culture of learning that is flexible, affordable, and customizable in today’s digital era. Our partnership with NSDC is an integral step in creating the next generation of engineers, scientists, and researchers,” added Prof Tushar Jain, Head of Centre for Continuing Education at IIT.

The industrial projects will enable course participants to work on topics aligned with industry requirements in the field of data science and machine learning. Data science and machine learning are rapidly being adopted in almost all the fields. The global machine learning market is poised to grow to $90.1 billion by 2026 from $17.1 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 39.4 per cent, according to BCC research. Additionally, the data analytics market is expected to reach $132.9 billion by 2026, from $23 billion in 2019, as reported by Market Research Future.