JAC Delhi BTech, BArch counselling 2022 registration begins; check details

The Joint Admission Committee (JAC) Delhi has commenced the online counselling registration process on Monday, September 5. The counselling will be done for admitting students in BTech and BArch programmes. Last date to register for the JAC Delhi counselling 2022 is September 25, till 5 pm. Candidates, who qualified the Joint Engineering Entrance (JEE) Main exam, can apply online for the JAC Delhi BTech, BArch courses through the official website- jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

The application process for JAC counselling 2022 will also include online registration, fee payment, choice locking, and application submission. Candidates must note that it is mandatory to bring all the required documents at the time of counselling. Candidates will be allotted seats based on their rank secured and preferred choices.

To register for JAC Delhi 2022 counselling, candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,500. It is important to note that candidates can fill in as many choices available to them on the basis of their eligibility. The result for JAC Delhi 2022 counselling first-round seat allotment will be released on September 28.