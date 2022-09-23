JoSAA counselling 2022: Round 1 seat allotment released on josaa.nic.in
Topics JEE Mains | JEE Main exam | JEE Advanced
On Friday, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) released the seat allocation result for round 1. The result was declared at 10 am. Eligible candidates can check and download their seat allotment results from the official website- josaa.nic.in.
Only those candidates are considered eligible for JoSAA 2022 counselling who have cleared the JEE Main and JEE Advanced 2022 exams. After checking the results, the candidates who have been allotted a seat in round 1 can report online for admission till September 26, 5 pm. Applicants must pay the counselling fee and upload the required documents.
The round 2 seat allocation result list will be released on September 28, followed by a third and fourth round on October 3 and October 8, respectively. The fifth and sixth round seat allotment will be announced on October 12 and 16.
JoSAA counselling is conducted for admissions to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and several other institutes.
Here's how to check your JoSAA counselling 2022 seat allotment round 1 result:
Step 1: Visit the official website- josaa.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "View Seat Allotment Result-Round 1”
Step 3: Enter using your login credentials and click submit
Steo 4: Your seat allotment result will be displayed on screen
Step 5: Download and take a print out your round 1 seat allotment result for future reference
