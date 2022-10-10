Maharashtra CET counselling 2022 released today; here's how to check
Topics Maharashtra | entrance test | DU LLB
Maharashtra has released the round 1 alphabetic list for Common Entrance Test (CET) counselling 2022 five-year integrated LLB programmes on Monday. The state CET cell will release the final merit list on October 13.
Candidates can check the MHT CET law 5-year merit list 2022 online on the official website-- llb5cap22.mahacet.org.
The MHT CET 5-year LLB round 1 allocation list will be released on October 15. Candidates selected for round 1 allocation will have to report at the allocated colleges and seek admission for round 1 between October 15 and October 18. The round 2 counselling registration for law five-year will start on October 20 and continue till October 23. It will conduct the MHT CET CAP 5-year LLB counselling in two rounds and an institute-level round for ACAP seats.
Here's how to check MHT CET Counselling 2022 5-year LLB alphabetical list:
Step 1: Visit the MHT CET CAP 5-year LLB website-- llb5cap22.mahacet.org
Step 2: Go to the notification section and click on the designated alphabetical lists of MS and OMS categories
Step 3: The MHT CET law five-year merit list will appear on the screen
Step 4: Search your name in the pdf using shortcut (ctrl+f) key
Step 5: Download and take a print for further reference.
Important dates to remember
Display of MHT CET Law 5-year alphabetical merit list: October 10
Resolving grievances related to alphabetical merit list, application form editing and document upload: October 10 to 12
MHT CET law 5-year round 1 final Merit list: October 13
Round 1 allocation: October 15
Reporting at allotted college for round 1: October 15 to 18
Colleges upload the admitted candidates on the portal: October 15 to 19
Display of filled in seats and vacant seats: October 20
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel