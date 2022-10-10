Maharashtra CET counselling 2022 released today; here's how to check

Candidates can check the MHT CET law 5-year merit list 2022 online on the official website-- llb5cap22.mahacet.org

Maharashtra has released the round 1 alphabetic list for Common Entrance Test (CET) counselling 2022 five-year integrated LLB programmes on Monday. The state CET cell will release the final merit list on October 13.

The MHT CET 5-year LLB round 1 allocation list will be released on October 15. Candidates selected for round 1 allocation will have to report at the allocated colleges and seek admission for round 1 between October 15 and October 18. The round 2 counselling registration for law five-year will start on October 20 and continue till October 23. It will conduct the MHT CET CAP 5-year LLB counselling in two rounds and an institute-level round for ACAP seats.

Here's how to check MHT CET Counselling 2022 5-year LLB alphabetical list:

Step 1: Visit the MHT CET CAP 5-year LLB website-- llb5cap22.mahacet.org

Step 2: Go to the notification section and click on the designated alphabetical lists of MS and OMS categories

Step 3: The MHT CET law five-year merit list will appear on the screen

Step 4: Search your name in the pdf using shortcut (ctrl+f) key

Step 5: Download and take a print for further reference.

Important dates to remember

Display of MHT CET Law 5-year alphabetical merit list: October 10

Resolving grievances related to alphabetical merit list, application form editing and document upload: October 10 to 12

MHT CET law 5-year round 1 final Merit list: October 13

Round 1 allocation: October 15

Reporting at allotted college for round 1: October 15 to 18

Colleges upload the admitted candidates on the portal: October 15 to 19

Display of filled in seats and vacant seats: October 20


First Published: Mon,October 10 2022 20:24 IST
