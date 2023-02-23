Manipur Board Exam 2023: Class 12 board exam starts today

Kanpur: Security personnel check students as they arrive at an examination centre to appear for the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad's 10th standard exams, in Kanpur, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Manipur Board exam 2023 is starting today, February 23. The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) is conducting 12th-class board exams from today, and exams will conclude on April 1, as declared by COHSEM on its official website.

All the students appearing for the Manipur Board exam 2023 must carry their Manipur Board 12th admit card and photo ID card at the examination centre. No student would be allowed to sit the exams without the said documents. All the exams will be conducted in the same shift, i.e., from 10 AM to 1 PM.

While the 12th Manipur Board exam 2023 theory papers start today, practical exams will be held between April 1 and April 20, 2023.

Manipur Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet

Here is the complete date sheet for science, commerce and arts stream students appearing for the Manipur Board Exam 2023.

Date & Day Subject (Morning shift: 10 AM to 1 PM) 23/02/2023 (i) English 25/02/2023 MIL (Kom/ Manipur/ Mao La/ Bengali/ Hindi/ Hmar/ Mizo/ Nepali/ Paite/ Vaiphei/ Zou/ Raugmei/ Tangkhul/ Thadou-Kuki/ Gangte) or Alternative English 28/02/2023 (i) Education (ii) Chemistry (iii) Business Studies 03/03/2023 (i) History (ii) Biology 06/03/2023 (i) Political Science (ii) Physics, Accountancy 13/03/2023 (i) Mathematics 15/03/2023 (i) Economics (ii) Anthropology 17/03/2023 (i) Human Ecology and Family Sciences 20/03/2023 (i) Thang-ta (ii) Engineering (iii) Drawing (iv) Sociology 23/03/2023 (i) Fine Arts (ii) Health and Physical Education (iii) Statistics 25/03/2023 (i) Geography (ii) Geology 28/03/2023 (i) Philosophy (ii) Computer Science 30/03/2023 (i) Music (ii) Psychology 01/04/2023 Elective Language (i) Hindi (ii) Manipuri (iii) Bengali (iv) English

You can download the Date Sheet by clicking here: Manipur Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2023