Manipur Board Exam 2023: Class 12 board exam starts today
Topics Manipur | board exams | board examinations
Manipur Board exam 2023 is starting today, February 23. The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur (COHSEM) is conducting 12th-class board exams from today, and exams will conclude on April 1, as declared by COHSEM on its official website.
All the students appearing for the Manipur Board exam 2023 must carry their Manipur Board 12th admit card and photo ID card at the examination centre. No student would be allowed to sit the exams without the said documents. All the exams will be conducted in the same shift, i.e., from 10 AM to 1 PM.
While the 12th Manipur Board exam 2023 theory papers start today, practical exams will be held between April 1 and April 20, 2023.
Manipur Board Exam 2023 Date Sheet
Here is the complete date sheet for science, commerce and arts stream students appearing for the Manipur Board Exam 2023.
|
Date & Day
|
Subject (Morning shift: 10 AM to 1 PM)
|
23/02/2023
|
(i) English
|
25/02/2023
|
MIL (Kom/ Manipur/ Mao La/ Bengali/ Hindi/ Hmar/ Mizo/ Nepali/ Paite/ Vaiphei/ Zou/ Raugmei/ Tangkhul/ Thadou-Kuki/ Gangte)
or
Alternative English
|
28/02/2023
|
(i) Education
(ii) Chemistry
(iii) Business Studies
|
03/03/2023
|
(i) History
(ii) Biology
|
06/03/2023
|
(i) Political Science
(ii) Physics, Accountancy
|
13/03/2023
|
(i) Mathematics
|
15/03/2023
|
(i) Economics
(ii) Anthropology
|
17/03/2023
|
(i) Human Ecology and Family Sciences
|
20/03/2023
|
(i) Thang-ta
(ii) Engineering
(iii) Drawing
(iv) Sociology
|
23/03/2023
|
(i) Fine Arts (ii) Health and Physical Education
(iii) Statistics
|
25/03/2023
|
(i) Geography
(ii) Geology
|
28/03/2023
|
(i) Philosophy
(ii) Computer Science
|
30/03/2023
|
(i) Music
(ii) Psychology
|
01/04/2023
|
Elective Language
(i) Hindi
(ii) Manipuri
(iii) Bengali
(iv) English
You can download the Date Sheet by clicking here: Manipur Board Class 12 Date Sheet 2023
Manipur Board Exam 2023 important guidelines
-
All students should reach the examination centre on time.
-
Do not carry any electronic devices inside the examination hall.
-
All the students must carry Manipur Board Exam 2023 admit card and school ID proof.
-
Carry your own sanitiser, masks, or stationery items at the examination centre.
-
Students who indulge in unfair means of practice will not be allowed to take further examinations.
-
Read all the important details mentioned in the class 12th admit card before appearing for the examination.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel