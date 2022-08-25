NBE to release NEET SS 2022 admit card today; click here to know more
Topics NEET exams | Entrance Exams | NEET UG
The admit card for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty (NEET SS) is scheduled to be released on Thursday. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the NEET SS 2022 admit card on the official website—nbe.edu.in.
Registered candidates can access their NEET SS admit card by entering their registration number and date of birth. The NEET SS 2022 test will be held on September 1 and 2.
The duration of the entrance exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes. It will consist of 150 questions for 400 points. One should note that the admission cards will be distributed only to applicants who have successfully registered for the exam. Candidates, who clear the NEET SS, will be eligible for admission to a variety of DM/MCh and DrNB Super Specialty programmes. Also Read: ICSI CS Professional, Executives results today: Know how to check here
Here's a step-by-step guide to download NEET SS Admit Card 2022:
Step 1: Go to the official website- nbe.edu.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads NEET SS and you will be redirected to a new page
Step 3: Click on the link that reads admit card. Use your login ID and password and click submit
Step 4: Your admit card will appear on the screen. Check your hall ticket for any error or mistake
Step 5: Download and take a printout of the same
Once downloaded, candidates can view exam details such as name, roll number, exam date, time, location, and other test-related instructions.
Candidates are encouraged to visit the websites frequently for updates. According to the official announcement, students must report to the exam centre during the time intervals specified on their admission card.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel