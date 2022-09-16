RSMSSB PTI admit card 2022 released; here's how you can download
Topics Admit Card | rajasthan | Entrance Exams
The Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit cards for the students who submitted their applications for RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in or the SSO Rajasthan website- sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
The RSMSSB PTI exam is slated to take place on September 25. The exam will be 460 marks, and candidates participating in a sports tournament will be given extra 40 marks.
RSMSSB PTI paper 1 will consist of 100 questions for 200 marks, and paper 2 will comprise 130 questions for 260 marks. The candidates will be given 2 hours each to complete paper 1 and paper 2. Paper 1 will be held from 10 am to 12 pm, and paper 2 will be held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.
Candidates are advised to check admit cards thoroughly for any mistakes or errors.
Here's how to download your RSMSSB PTI admit card 2022:
Go to the official website- http://recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in/
Click on 'admit card' tab
click on the link for Physical Education Teacher
Login using your application number, date of birth
Click on submit
The RSMSSB PTI admit card will appear on screen
Download and take a printout of the same
