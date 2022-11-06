J P Nadda releases party manifesto for Himachal Pradesh assembly polls o
BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday released the party's manifesto for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.
The party had formed a committee to take suggestions from the general public to draft the manifesto.
The BJP is eyeing to change the trend of alternate governments in Himachal Pradesh.
Elections for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held on November 12.
