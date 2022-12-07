Delhi MCD elections LIVE: AAP takes initial lead, BJP a close second

Topics  MCD elections | Aam Aadmi Party | Congress

Photo: @Arvind Kejriwal

The counting of votes for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election started at 8 am on Wednesday to decide the winner of the high-stakes civic polls where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are in the fray.

Delhi State Election Commission has geared up for the counting at 250 wards, the polls for which were held in the national capital on December 4 with nearly 50 per cent voter turnout. A total of 1,349 candidates contested in the MCD polls.

Multiple exit polls have predicted that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP will sweep Delhi, while BJP will be a distant second, with Congress only getting a handful of seats. 

Delhi SEC has set up 42 counting centres across the capital while 68 Election Observers have been deployed by the Commission.

MCD is one of the largest municipal bodies in the world and caters to over 11 million residents. It runs primary schools, dispensaries, waste management, roads, and sanitation in the capital of India. The MCD polls are also unique because it is a junction where the central government and the state government compete with each other.

The national capital witnessed high-decibel campaigning by AAP and BJP which made top leaders, including Union ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and MPs hit the streets for door-to-door campaigning and meetings to garner public support.

If AAP sweeps the MCD polls, be for the first time in the last 15 years that the BJP will not control the MCD. The BJP has governed the civic body in Delhi since 2007.


LIVE UPDATES
Delhi 2022 MCD Elections: AAP leading on 123 seats, BJP on 105 in initial trends
Delhi 2022 MCD Elections: AAP leading on 105 seats, BJP on 85 in initial trends
MCD elections: Counting underway, AAP leading on 106 seats, BJP on 83
MCD polls: AAP leading on 50 seats, BJP on 48, Congress 3
MCD elections: AAP leading on 25 seats, BJP on 17 and Congress 5
Counting of votes for Delhi 2022 MCD elections starts
MCD elections: BJP controlling the civic body since 2007
MCD elections: Exit polls predict AAP to sweep Delhi, BJP a distant second
MCD polls: Counting of votes for 250 wards to start at 8 am
Read our full coverage on MCD elections

First Published: Wed,December 07 2022 07:18 IST
