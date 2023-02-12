Tripura Assembly election: 45 candidates crorepatis, says report

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Before every clash at hustings, the Association for Democratic Reforms conducts a detailed analysis of candidate wealth, drawing parallels between the previous and the current election, and if aspirants have indeed furnished their permanent account number (PAN).

The current review of candidates participating in the Tripura Assembly elections (due February 16) yields insights into the wealth profile of candidates.

Average assets : The average asset per candidate contesting the Tripura Assembly elections this year is Rs 86.37 lakh. In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, the average asset per candidate for the 297 candidates was Rs 46.92 lakh.

Among major parties analysed by the election watchdog, the average asset per candidate for 55 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hopefuls is Rs 1.86 crore, 13 Indian National Congress (INC) contenders Rs 2.2 crore, 43 Communist Party of India (Marxist), or CPI(M), nominees Rs 53.94 lakh, and 42 Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance or TIPRA Motha seekers Rs 78.57 lakh.

Of the 259 candidates, 45 (17 per cent) are crorepatis. In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, of the 297 candidates, 35 (12 per cent) were crorepatis.

The role of money power in India's elections is evident from the fact that all major political parties give tickets to wealthy candidates. Among major parties perused, 17 (31 per cent) of the 55 candidates from BJP, six (46 per cent) of the 13 candidates from INC, and seven (16 per cent) of the 43 candidates from CPI(M) have declared assets valued at more than Rs 1 crore.

A total of 15 (6 per cent) candidates have not declared their PAN details.

Source: Association for Democratic Reforms