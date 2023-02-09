Debt talks in focus at G20 finance meet: FM Sitharaman tells IMF chief

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance minister told the chief of the International Monetary Fund on Thursday that debt discussions would be at the forefront during a meeting of G20 finance officials later this month. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and IMF's Kristalina Georgieva also discussed regulating crypto assets. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Krishna N. Das)



(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)