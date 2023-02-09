Debt talks in focus at G20 finance meet: FM Sitharaman tells IMF chief

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and IMF's Kristalina Georgieva also discussed regulating crypto assets

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance minister told the chief of the International Monetary Fund on Thursday that debt discussions would be at the forefront during a meeting of G20 finance officials later this month.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and IMF's Kristalina Georgieva also discussed regulating crypto assets.

 

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Krishna N. Das)


First Published: Thu,February 09 2023 17:50 IST
After initial losses, rupee settles flat at 82.54 against US dollar

