Expect 25% slippages from restructured book: South Indian Bank MD & CEO

Murali Ramakrishnan

South Indian Bank may look to raise equity capital even if its capital adequacy ratio is healthy as the bank is targeting double-digit growth, Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO of the private bank said in an interview with Manojit Saha.

Edited Excerpts:

After two challenging years for the bank, the second quarter numbers are heartening. Do you expect the current financial year to be a normal one?

It would be a normal year as compared to the last two years which were hit by Covid. Still, we have a little bit of abnormality because of the war (in Europe) and its impact on inflation around the world and India. Because of it changes were brought by our central bank by continuously revising the repo rate. This means we have to constantly re-price both our assets and liabilities. And we need to manage our spreads and slippages suitably. Because when the repo rate goes up, the end rate for the customers also goes up so he has to pay more for the same level of the loan. On the other side - liabilities, customers may feel they are hit by inflation and are unable to get real income. So we have to keep revising the liability rate. So we have to manage these things continuously.

What is the stress you see in the restructured book? What percentage of the restructured book may slip to NPA?

We have a restructured book of Rs 1997 crore, and I expect 25% slippages. In June end, the book was Rs 2400 crore and I have guided for Rs 600 crore slippage from the restructured book and Rs 1000 crore from the regular book. We are holding on to the same guidance.

Deposit growth was in the low single digit till the end of September. How do you plan to boost deposit growth?

We need to work on two things, one is how sensibly we are raising deposits, how we are managing liquidity, and how we can bring down the overall cost of funds which means I have to work on Casa (current account and savings account) deposits. Casa is now 34.5% which we want to take to 36% in the next two to three quarters. We will calibrate our deposit growth in tune with the asset growth.

What is the credit growth target for the current financial year?

I am looking at double-digit growth in the assets' book. We ended last year at Rs 61,000 crore and the September quarter at Rs 67,000 crore. I am looking at Rs 71,000 crore by the end of the year.

The net interest margin for Q2 was 3.2% but your guidance for FY23 is 3%. Do you expect, an increase in deposit rates to impact margins?

We have already increased the deposit rates and that is a continuous process. We are holding 2 to 3 asset liability committee meetings every month.

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio at 16% is much above the regulatory requirement. Do you still plan to raise capital?

If we continue to target double-digit growth I am sure we need to carefully look at what kind of profits we are going to generate in the next two quarters and how our capital adequacy will look. I would anticipate we may have to raise capital. I have already got approval from the board to raise Rs 2000 crore equity. We need to finailise the when and how much and what route.