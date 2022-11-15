Google Play allows UPI Autopay payment for subscription-based purchases

UPI Autopay makes setting up subscriptions easy, said the company in a blog post.

Google said on Tuesday it is introducing UPI Autopay as a payment option for subscription-based purchases for its play store in India.

Introduced under UPI 2.0 by National Payments Corporation of India, Autopay helps customers make recurring payments using any UPI application that supports the feature. UPI as a payment option has been available on Google Playstore since 2019.

“With the introduction of UPI Autopay on the platform, we aim to extend the convenience of UPI to subscription-based purchases, helping many more people access helpful and delightful services – while enabling local developers to grow their subscription-based businesses on Google Play,” said Saurabh Agarwal, head of Google Play Retail & Payments Activation - India, Vietnam, Australia & New Zealand.

UPI Autopay makes setting up subscriptions easy, said the company in a blog post. After selecting a subscription plan for purchase, users need to simply tap on the payment method in the cart, select “Pay with UPI”, and then approve the purchase in their supported UPI app.

A few weeks back Google was fined by India’s anti-competitive authority for not allowing third-party payments processing services for developers. The Competition Commission of India issued a fine of Rs 937 crore and an immediate cease-and-desist of the company’s business m