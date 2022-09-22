RBI cancels licence of Solapur-based Laxmi Co-operative Bank
Topics RBI
The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said it has cancelled the licence of Solapur (Maharashtra) based The Laxmi Co-operative Bank Limited as the lender does not have adequate capital and earning prospects.
As per the data submitted by the cooperative bank, more than 99 per cent of the depositors are entitled to receive full amount of their deposits from Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), the RBI said in a statement.
As of September 13, 2022, the DICGC has already paid Rs 193.68 crore of the total insured deposits, it added.
"The bank does not have adequate capital and earning prospects," the RBI said while announcing that The Laxmi Co-operative Bank ceases to carry on banking business, with effect from the close of business on Thursday (September 22, 2022).
As per the statement, the co-operative bank has failed to comply with the requirements the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and its continuance is prejudicial to the interests of its depositors.
"The bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full," the RBI said.
Consequent to the cancellation of its licence, the bank is prohibited from conducting the business of banking' which includes, among other things, acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits.
The Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Maharashtra has also been requested to issue an order for winding up the bank and appoint a liquidator for the bank, the central bank added.
On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to receive deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to Rs 5 lakh from DICGC.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel