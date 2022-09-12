Rupee depreciates by 10 paise to 79.67 against US dollar in early trade
Topics Rupee vs dollar
The rupee depreciated by 10 paise to 79.67 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday, even as the equity market opened on a positive note.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 79.66 against the greenback, then fell to 79.67, registering a decline of 10 paise over its last close. In initial deals, the local unit also touched 79.64 against the dollar.
On Friday, the rupee appreciated by 12 paise to close at 79.57 against the American currency.
Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.23 per cent to 108.75.
The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.49 per cent to USD 91.46 per barrel.
"Markets now await India's August inflation data, which is likely to trend higher to 6.90 per cent from 6.71 per cent in July, as per a poll, adding pressure on RBI to hike interest rates more aggressively in coming months," said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.
The dollar index eased further on Monday as investors await cues from US CPI data this week.
On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 243.2 points or 0.41 per cent higher at 60,036.34, while the broader NSE Nifty was up 76.55 points or 0.43 per cent to 17,909.90.
Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Friday as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,132.42 crore, as per exchange data.
Meanwhile, the country's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 3.007 billion to USD 561.046 billion in the week ended August 26, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onRUPEE VS DOLLARFINANCENEWS