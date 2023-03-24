Fund pick: UTI Mid Cap Fund
Topics Fund Pick
| Last Updated at March 24 2023 17:48 IST
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
First Published: Fri,March 24 2023 17:47 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onFUND PICKFREE NEWSLETTERNEWS
Most Read
- Hindenburg targets Jack Dorsey's payments firm Block: All we know so far
- Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha one day after conviction
- LIVE: Parliament disqualifies Congress MP Rahul Gandhi after conviction
- After cola, Reliance begins price war in home and personal care space
- Finance Bill: How will new Mutual Fund rules impact investors from April 1?
Markets
- Finance Bill: Centre hikes STT on futures and options trading by up to 25%
- Web Exclusive Proposed tax rejig may trigger outflow from debt MFs into equity: Analysts
- Finance Bill How will new Mutual Fund rules impact investors from April 1?
- Web Exclusive India to outperform Asian, EM peers; high valuation a challenge: Chris Wood
- Web Exclusive HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: AMC stocks may fall up to 15% on debt fund tax blow
Companies
- New Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan plans to work in stores once a month
- DMRC seeks review of HC order on plea by DAMEPL in arbitral award case
- Vedanta board to meet next week to consider fifth interim dividend for FY23
- CCI approves ADIA's stake buy in Lenskart under green channel route
- Chinese companies may need majority Indian partners to set up plants
Latest News
- Firm credit growth reflects India's underlying economic fundamentals: Das
- How did a five-member external jury select the BS Banker of the Year?
- Scripting a new beginning: NBFCs are well-placed to pursue growth
- A 'less cash' society is more achievable than a 'cashless' one: Experts
- One rule needed for those offering banking services: RBI Dy Guv Sankar
Todays Paper
- Chinese companies may need majority Indian partners to set up plants
- Finance ministry asks public sector banks to share bond portfolio data
- Accenture to cut 19,000 jobs as IT spending slows; India impact unclear
- Tata Group planning to inject $2 billion into its super-app Tata Neu
- FSIB recommends Siddhartha Mohanty for LIC chairperson's position