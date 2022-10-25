11, including kids, killed in school fire in Uganda's capital, say police

Eleven people, including children, have been killed in fire outbreak at a school in a rural community just outside Uganda's capital, Kampala, a police official

Topics  Uganda  | fire

Eleven people, including children, have been killed in fire outbreak at a school in a rural community just outside Uganda's capital, Kampala, a police official said Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire said the overnight incident happened at a school for the blind in the district of Mukono, offering no more details.

Fire incidents at schools have been a cause of concern for education officials in the East African country.

Two dormitories at a prominent boarding school in Kampala were destroyed in separate incidents in 2020. No one was hurt.

In 2008, 19 students were killed in a nighttime fire outbreak at a boarding school for grade schoolers near Kampala in 2008.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on Uganda

First Published: Tue,October 25 2022 12:26 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

UGANDAFIREINTERNATIONALOTHERS

Prev » Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty's combined fortune double of King Charles III

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]