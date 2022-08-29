24 foreign firms show interest in petroleum business in Sri Lanka: Minister
Topics sri lanka | Petroleum sector | Petroleum
Twenty-four companies from India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, the US, China, Russia, the UK, Malaysia, Norway, and the Philippines are interested in the petroleum business in Sri Lanka, a Minister said.
Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said on Sunday night that his ministry has appointed a committee to evaluate the expressions of interest (EOIs) submitted by the foreign firms, which will finalise the process within six weeks, reports Xinhua news agency.
Wijesekera said companies in petroleum-producing countries were invited to import, distribute and sell petroleum products in Sri Lanka.
The Minister added 700 petrol pumps under the state-owned Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) can be given to selected companies for operations, and the selected companies can also use other CPC facilities on a commercial basis, he said.
Currently, the CPC and the Lanka Indian Oil Corporation are permitted to distribute fuel to retail customers.
Wijesekera said that the CPC, which holds 80 per cent of the retail petroleum market, is unable to keep on supplying fuel because of dollar shortages.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel