3 killed, 4 injured in Philippines as tropical cyclone Ma-on intensifies
Topics Philippines | Cyclone | Natural Disasters
The Philippine government on Thursday said tropical cyclone Ma-on that battered the main Luzon island this week killed at least three people and injured four others.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said the deaths were tallied in two regions in the northern Philippines where Ma-on made landfall on Tuesday morning and one in the Bicol region in the southern tip of Luzon, reports Xinhua news agency.
It added that Ma-on affected nearly 50,000 people in almost 400 villages.
Blowing maximum winds of 110 km per hour with gusts of up to 150 km per hour, the cyclone flooded roads, damaged houses, and cut communications and power lines in its path.
President Ferdinand Marcos had ordered the suspension classes at all levels and government work in Metro Manila and six other provinces on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the risk posed by Ma-on.
Ma-on, which moved away from the Philippines on Wednesday morning, was the sixth tropical cyclone to hit this Southeast Asian country this year.
The Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries globally, mainly due to its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire and Pacific typhoon belt.
On average, this archipelagic country experiences 20 typhoons yearly, some of which are intense and destructive.
In April, the tropical storm Megi hit the Philippines and triggered landslides and flooding, leaving 224 people dead and 147 others missing.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel