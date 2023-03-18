Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit the Kermadec Islands region of New Zealand on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The earthquake occurred at 03:44:10 (UTC+05:30) and hit New Zealand's Kermadec Islands on Saturday, at a depth of 10 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 30.415°S and 176.629°W, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet.

Further details awaited.

On Thursday too an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 hit the Kermadec Islands region at 06:25:58 IST, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).