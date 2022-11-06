6.1 magnitude earthquake strikes central Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued
Topics Indonesia | Earthquake | Tsunami
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted North Sulawesi province in central Indonesia on Sunday, but did not trigger a tsunami, the country's meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.
The quake rocked at 7:03 a.m. Jakarta time, with the epicenter at 69 km southwest of Kepulauan Sitaro district and the depth at 255 km under the seabed, the agency was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.
The tremors of the quake were also felt in the nearby province of North Maluku, it said.
The agency did not issue a tsunami warning, saying that the earthquake did not have the potential to trigger a tsunami.
--IANS
int/sha
