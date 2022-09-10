$7 mn whistleblower deal another reason to drop Twitter purchase: Elon Musk
Elon Musk told Twitter Inc. that a $7 million severance payment to a whistle-blower who raised questions about problems at the company gives him another reason to walk away from his $44 billion purchase of the social media platform.
Musk is trying to terminate his acquisition of Twitter after claiming the platform misled him and investors about the number of spam and bot accounts among its more than 230 million users. Twitter counters that Musk’s bot concerns are a pretext to get out of a deal in which the world’s richest person allegedly developed buyer’s remorse.
Musk’s lawyers, in a filing Friday, said as part of the purchase deal, Twitter needed to notify the billionaire before it spent $7.75 million in a separation agreement on June 28 with Peiter Zatko, the company’s former security chief. Musk’s lawyers said they learned of Zatko’s agreement Sept. 3 when Twitter filed paperwork in court. Zatko is scheduled to testify before a US Senate committee next week on his concerns about lax security, privacy issues and the number of bots on the platform. He has been subpoenaed to testify in the Twitter lawsuit, as well.
Both sides are gearing up for an October trial of Twitter’s lawsuit to force Musk to consummate the deal. Delaware Chancery Judge Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick on Wednesday approved Musk’s request to add Zatko’s allegations to his counterclaims. But she denied his bid to delay the trial.
Twitter representatives didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
It’s the third time Musk has told Twitter officials he’s withdrawing his $54.20-per-share bid for the platform because of violations of the buyout agreement covering the transactions.
“This severance payment violated” the requirement that Twitter executives run the company “in the ordinary course of business” while the legal dispute over Musk’s efforts to torpedo the deal are hashed out.
The case is Twitter v. Musk, 22-0613, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onELON MUSKTWITTERINTERNATIONALOTHERS