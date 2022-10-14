Active shooting underway at residential area of Raleigh in North Carolina

File Image

An active shooter is on the loose in a residential area of Raleigh in the US state of North Carolina, police said on Thursday.

The Raleigh Police said that an active investigation is underway on what was described as an "active shooting". They advised residents in several to stay inside their homes.

"Multiple law enforcement agencies are involved in this investigation. We are advising residents in the area of Hedingham neighbourhood to remain indoors," Raleigh Police tweeted.

"This is still an active investigation. Sections of the Hedingham neighbourhood remain closed. Residents should follow the directions of law enforcement officials on the scene," it added.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said that he has spoken to the city Mayor.

"I have spoken with Mayor Baldwin and instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh. State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe," Cooper tweeted.

The police said residents in the area of McConnell Oliver Drive, Tarheel Club Drive, and Old Milburnie Road are being advised to remain indoors. "Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.