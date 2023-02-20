Afghanistan's Taliban govt shuts down main border point with Pakistan
Topics Afghanistan | Taliban | Pakistan
The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has ordered the shut down of one of the country's main trading and border crossing points with Pakistan, accusing Islamabad of reneging on its commitments.
The Afghan Taliban commissioner for Torkham said the border point had been closed down for travel and transit trade, reports Dawn news.
"Pakistan has not abided by its commitments and so the gateway has been shut down on the directions of (our) leadership," Taliban commissioner at Torkham Maulavi Mohammad Siddique tweeted.
He advised the people of Afghanistan to avoid travelling to the border crossing in eastern Nangarhar province.
However, the Taliban official did not specify the commitment Islamabad allegedly breached.
Some unconfirmed media reports suggested the Taliban were irked by an unannounced ban on travel of Afghan patients seeking treatment in Pakistan, Dawn reported.
There was no immediate official word from Foreign Office in Islamabad.
The Afghan Taliban appear unlikely to shift their strategic calculus on providing support to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group, an analysis by the US Institute for Peace (USIP) said last week.
It furthered that much of the TTP's political leadership and capability was based in Afghanistan and the outlawed faction was able to fundraise through extortion inside Pakistan as well as in Afghanistan, The Express Tribune reported.
It reiterated that the Afghan Taliban remain "very supportive" of the TTP and are providing the group with a permissive safe haven.
"The TTP also has a lot of popular support in Afghanistan, where both Taliban and non-Taliban constituencies get behind the TTP due to a fervent dislike for Pakistan. Some Taliban fighters are also joining the TTP, and there are reports of some recent bombers being Afghan."
--IANS
san/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onAFGHANISTANTALIBANPAKISTANINTERNATIONALOTHERS