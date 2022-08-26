Amazon shuts in-house telehealth service for employees, businesses
Topics Amazon
Amazon.com is closing a telehealth service it built in-house for employees and businesses as the company looks to retool its healthcare offerings following the purchase last month of a line of primary care clinics.
The tech giant Wednesday said it had decided to shut down the business by year-end because it didn’t meet the needs of potential business customers Amazon is targeting.
The unit has operated primarily as a telehealth service used by Amazon workers that in some areas could dispatch medical providers to patient homes.
