Amazon shuts in-house telehealth service for employees, businesses

Amazon.com is closing a telehealth service it built in-house for employees and businesses as the company looks to retool its healthcare offerings following the purchase last month of a line of primary care clinics.

The tech giant Wednesday said it had decided to shut down the business by year-end because it didn’t meet the needs of potential business customers Am­azon is targeting.

The unit has operated primarily as a telehe­alth service used by Amazon workers that in some areas could dispatch medical providers to patient homes.