Another report coming soon, says US short-seller Hindenburg Research
Topics United States | New York | Hindenburg Report
Hindenburg Research will soon release a new report on another target, the US short seller said in a tweet a few hours ago without offering any more details.
The firm run by Nate Anderson gained more prominence this year after its scathing report on billionaire Gautam Adani’s group wiped out more than $150 billion from the Indian conglomerate’s market value in about five weeks since publication on Jan. 24.
The latest tweet by the New York-based research firm didn’t provide any specifics on the timing of the next report’s release, or what it intends to say.
Hindenburg isn’t a hedge fund, and it prefers to be known as a forensic research outfit that operates with its own capital.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel