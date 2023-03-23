Another report coming soon, says US short-seller Hindenburg Research

The latest tweet by the New York-based research firm didn't provide any specifics on the timing of the next report's release, or what it intends to say

Topics  United States | New York | Hindenburg Report

Photo: Bloomberg

Hindenburg Research will soon release a new report on another target, the US short seller said in a tweet a few hours ago without offering any more details.    

The firm run by Nate Anderson gained more prominence this year after its scathing report on billionaire Gautam Adani’s group wiped out more than $150 billion from the Indian conglomerate’s market value in about five weeks since publication on Jan. 24.  


The latest tweet by the New York-based research firm didn’t provide any specifics on the timing of the next report’s release, or what it intends to say.  


Hindenburg isn’t a hedge fund, and it prefers to be known as a forensic research outfit that operates with its own capital.


Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on United States

First Published: Thu,March 23 2023 07:33 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

HINDENBURG REPORTUNITED STATESNEW YORKADANI GROUPINTERNATIONALCOMPANIES

Prev » TikTok sends influencers to Washington as troubles grow amid possible ban

Next » China Evergrande's EV unit likely to shut down without new funding

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]