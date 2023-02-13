As US brings down third UFO in three days, here is all you need to know

The USA has shot down three UFOs in three days. The shooting down of "unidentified aerial phenomena" (UAP) in the United States of America has been in the news recently. A UAP is also known as an unidentified flying object or UFO.

Notably, the Pentagon said it shot down an unidentified object over frozen waters around Alaska on Friday at the order of President Biden, less than a week after a U.S. fighter jet brought down a Chinese "spy balloon" over the Atlantic in an episode that increased tensions between Washington and Beijing.

"They successfully took it down, and I want to compliment our aviators who did it," Biden said.

U.S. officials said they could not immediately confirm whether the object was a balloon, but it was traveling at an altitude that made it a potential threat to civilian aircraft.

The latest event is the US military shooting down a fourth flying object over Lake Huron in Michigan. This comes after the US has already taken down UFOs in US and Canadian airspace on Friday and Saturday, as reported by Mint.

Meanwhile, a report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) on UFO sightings in the USA has made some interesting observations. The report mentioned that the instances of UFO sightings increased significantly between March 2021 and August 2022. The report further added that during this time frame, 247 new sightings were reported, mostly by US Navy and Air Force pilots and personnel. However, from 2004 to 2021, a total of 144 UFO sightings were reported in the 17 years, according to the report by Mint.

Adding information about the sighting of UFOs, the report also stated in its findings that multiple factors affect the observation or detection of UAP, which include weather, illumination, atmospheric effects, or the accurate interpretation of sensor data. Regarding review or analysis of UAP events, ODNI and All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) operate under the assumption that UAP reports are derived from the observer's accurate recollection of the event and/or sensors that generally operate correctly and capture enough real data to allow initial assessments.

However, the report said that ODNI and AARO concede that a select number of UAP incidents may be attributed to sensor irregularities or variances, such as operator or equipment errors.

Additionally, UFOs pose a safety threat to flights and may be a cause of collision hazards and a disruption to the unhindered usage of air assets, potentially requiring aircraft operators to adjust flight patterns in response to their unauthorized presence in the airspace, operating outside of air traffic control standards and instructions. So far, there have been no reported collisions between US aircraft and UAP.