Canada starts clearing visa backlog, to process applications by 2022-end
Topics Canada | Visa | student visa
The Canadian immigration authorities have said they are hoping to clear the massive backlog of 2.7 million visa applications by the end of this year. The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said that the backlog has led to delays in seeking visas for applicants from all over the world.
The nation's administration has taken steps to amend the delay in granting visa applications as authorities have prioritised student visas with university terms starting soon.
Canada's High Commissioner to India, Cameron MacKay said that the nation hopes to get back to normal processing times by end of 2022 despite the unprecedented surge. He added, “We process roughly 10,000 visas a week for Indian nationals and that is not fast enough." Also Read | Why do Indians prefer Canada over the US? Here's all you need to know
Indians are number one applicants for Canadian visas, including student, tourist, and business, as well as work permits and permanent residence applications. This year, over 230,000 Indian students have enrolled in post-secondary institutions in Canada.
This year, Canada saw a surge of 55 per cent in visa applications as compared to applications received in 2019.
According to Canadian Immigration Minister Sean Fraser, Canada will exceed its immigration goal of granting permanent residency to more than 430,000 people this year.
The Justin Trudeau-led nation resumed its all-programme draws for immigration on July 6 and on September 14, it conducted the sixth draw issuing 3,250 invitations to apply for an 'Express Entry' visa.
According to a recent report, Canada will soon stop following Covid vaccine mandates for visitors.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel