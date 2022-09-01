Canadian PM Justin Trudeau makes first cabinet shuffle since 2021 election
Topics Canada | Justin Trudeau
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced minor changes to the cabinet.
In a statement, the Prime Minister said that Filomena Tassi, minister of public services and procurement, becomes minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, reports Xinhua news agency.
Helena Jaczek, minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, becomes minister of public services and procurement, according to the release.
The changes followed Tassi's request to spend more time in Southern Ontario due to family reasons, Trudeau was quoted as saying in the statement.
Wednesday's cabinet shuffle is the first time the Prime Minister has made changes to his cabinet following the 2021 election.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel
Read More onCANADAJUSTIN TRUDEAUINTERNATIONALPOLITICS