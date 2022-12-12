Cyclone Mandous kills 3, affects over 21,000 in Sri Lanka; caution advised

The DMC said the effects of Mandous have reduced greatly but still requested Sri Lankans to take precautions

Topics  sri lanka | Cyclone

Cyclone Mandous (Photo: Reuters)

Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said on Monday that three people were killed and over 21,000 have been affected by the adverse weather conditions caused by cyclone Mandous.

The DMC said 19 people were injured and those affected belong to 6,113 families in 16 districts, adding that 5,639 houses in various parts of the island country have been damaged, Xinhua news agency reported.

DMC Deputy Director Pradeep Kodippili told media that they have already started assessing the damage and those affected will be compensated.

The DMC said the effects of Mandous have reduced greatly but still requested Sri Lankans to take precautions.

--IANS

int/sha


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on sri lanka

First Published: Mon,December 12 2022 11:40 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

SRI LANKACYCLONEINTERNATIONALOTHERS

Prev » 79% households in Afghanistan suffer water shortage, shows survey

Next » Russia offers India help with large ships to overcome oil price cap

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]