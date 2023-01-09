Democratic traditions must be respected: PM Modi on Brazil protests

"We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities," PM Modi added.

Topics  Brazil | Narendra Modi | protests

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep concerns over reports of rioting in Brazil by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro and asserted democratic traditions must be respected by everyone.

The supporters of far-right leader Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace in the Brazilian capital on Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz In cio Lula da Silva.

Modi tweeted, "Deeply concerned about the news of rioting and vandalism against the State institutions in Brasilia. Democratic traditions must be respected by everyone. We extend our full support to the Brazilian authorities.


First Published: Mon,January 09 2023 10:31 IST
