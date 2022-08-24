Dollar pauses for breath ahead of Jackson Hole symposium this week
Topics US Dollar | US Inflation | US Federal Reserve
The U.S. dollar steadied just below recent peaks on Wednesday, as investors waited to hear from the Federal Reserve and pondered whether weak U.S. data may slow the pace of rate hikes.
Disappointing U.S. services and manufacturing surveys released overnight and a plunge in new home sales last month knocked the greenback from a 20-year high on the euro, though not particularly hard as growth concerns are deeper in Europe.
The euro briefly bought $1 in New York trade, but by the Asia morning it was under pressure at $0.9958 - barely above Tuesday's low of $0.99005. The yen also gave back some overnight gains to hover around 136.85 per dollar.
The U.S. S&P Global flash composite PMI for August dropped to 45 - the lowest since May 2020 and in contractionary territory for a second straight month, while new home sales hit a 6-1/2 year low.
Sterling found some support overnight after Britain's composite Purchasing Managers Index number managed to stay in growth territory, though it hasn't really pierced investors' gloom over British or Europe's outlook.
The pound is at $1.1817 after hitting a 2-1/2 year low of $1.1718 on Tuesday.
"It really is just a matter of time before the hard data reflects the reality of the brutal energy price rises confronting U.K. households," said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars bounced overnight but started to give back gains in Asia trade. The Aussie fell 0.2% to $0.6912, while the kiwi was down 0.3% to $0.6192.
All eyes now turn to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where the Federal Reserve holds its annual symposium and Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak on Friday.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the dollar against a basket of currencies, rose 0.1% to 108.70 on Wednesday, and July's two-decade high of 109.29 beckons.
"The Jackson Hole symposium is not really going to give us a huge amount of reasons to want to sell dollars," said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone in Melbourne.
"I think Powell might keep his foot down, and that continues to make us want to buy dollars. Any kind of pullback in the dollar remains a buying opportunity."
Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari repeated the need for more aggressive rate hikes to control inflation in a speech on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Rae Wee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel