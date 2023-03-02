Earthquake of 4.1-magnitude, 245 km depth hits Afghanistan's Fayzabad: NCS

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 02-03-2023, 02:35:57 IST, Lat: 37.73 & Long: 73.47, Depth: 245 Km ,Location: 267km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted on Thursday

Topics  Earthquake | Afghanistan

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 267 kms east northeast of Fayzabad, Afghanistan on Thursday at 02.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 02-03-2023, 02:35:57 IST, Lat: 37.73 & Long: 73.47, Depth: 245 Km ,Location: 267km ENE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted on Thursday.

The quake struck at a depth of 245 kilometres at a latitude of 37.73 and a longitude of 73.47.

Further details awaited.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on Earthquake

First Published: Thu,March 02 2023 07:39 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

EARTHQUAKEAFGHANISTANINTERNATIONALOTHERS

Prev » Ahead of Blinken's India visit, US contrasts its G-20 goals and Russia's

Next » US pick to head World Bank, Ajay Banga, starts 'charm offensive': Report

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]