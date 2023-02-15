Earthquake of 6.1 magnitude jolts New Zealand, epicenter in Cook Strait
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.0 jolted New Zealand's North Island on Wednesday, according to New Zealand's geoscience research service provider.
It occurred at 19:38 local time (0638 GMT), striking 50 km northwest of Paraparaumu, a town in the southwestern North Island of New Zealand, 55 km north of the nation's capital city, Wellington, at a depth of 57.4 km, said the GNS Science, Xinhua News Agency reported.
There are no reports of casualties so far.
