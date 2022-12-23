Elon Musk-led Twitter lays off more employees from public policy team

Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter has laid off more employees from its remaining public policy team, after laying off an unknown number of engineers in its infrastructure vertical last week.

A member of the Twitter public policy team tweeted late on Thursday that she has been laid off.

"Yesterday was my last day at Twitter, as half of the remaining Public Policy team was cut from the company. It's hard to convey how fortunate I feel to have had this exceptional opportunity. This was, indeed, a dream job," posted Theodora (Theo) Skeadas.

"I am unbelievably proud of the work we did to protect people in global conflicts including Iran, Ukraine, and Libya," she added.

According to Musk, Twitter now has just over 2,000 employees (it had more than 7,500 employees when he took over in October.

Musk said in the latest live audio conversation platform Twitter Spaces that Twitter was on track to lose about $3 billion next year but should now be "roughly cash flow break even" after his job cuts.

The company has been hit by at least 100 former employees of various legal violations, including gender discrimination in layoffs and failing to pay promised severance.

Twitter laid off around 3,700 employees in early November in the first cost-cutting measure. Hundreds more resigned later.

The company was also sued in the US for mass layoffs without giving employees advance written notice.

The lawsuit has been filed in the US District Court in the Northern District of California, in violation of worker protection laws, including the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act as well as the California WARN Act, both of which require 60 days of advance notice.

The lawsuit is seeking "a range of relief, including compensatory damages (including wages owed), as well as declaratory relief, pre- and post-judgment interest, plus other attorneys' fees and costs".

