Elon Musk suspends rapper Kanye West from Twitter for violating rules

Elon Musk said Twitter will again lock rapper Kanye West, who goes by Rapper Ye handle on the platform, for violating rules against incitement

Topics  Twitter | Elon Musk | Kanye West

Kanye West (Photo: Bloomberg)

Elon Musk on Friday said Twitter will again lock rapper Kanye West, who goes by Rapper Ye handle on the platform, for violating rules against incitement.

West went on an antisemitic tirade during an appearance on American far-right radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' 'Infowars' talk show in which the controversial rapper praised Hitler.

"I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended," Musk responded to a Twitter follower who asked him to "fix" West.

Musk clarified that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, "not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari".

"Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight," said Musk after West posted some of Musk's private pictures on Twitter where he is seen taking a bath on a yacht.

West told Jones on his talk show that Hitler, like every human being, brought value to the world.

He also said he sees good things about the Nazi founder.

Later in the interview, West made antisemitic jokes about former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In October, after Meta-owned Instagram, Twitter had locked the rapper after he posted an anti-Semitic tweet.

Meanwhile, reports surfaced that West is not going to buy social media app Parler.

Parler's owner and West have "mutually" parted ways without closing the deal, the company told TechCrunch.

--IANS

na/ksk/


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News.

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Fri,December 02 2022 12:43 IST
Business Standard is now on Telegram.

For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel

Read More on

TWITTERELON MUSKKANYE WESTINTERNATIONALCOMPANIES

Prev » Needed to streamline our costs: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy again defends layoffs

Next » Asian shares sink on revived worries over recession, China protests

Also Read
Most Read
Markets

[ more ]

Companies

[ more ]

Opinion

[ more ]

Latest News

[ more ]

Todays Paper

[ more ]

News you can use

[ more ]