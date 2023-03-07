Ex-Pak Prez Zardari rules out possibility of contesting elections with PDM

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardarii (ANI File photo)

Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, who is also the co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), has ruled out the possibility of contesting the next elections in an alliance with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Geo News reported.

Speaking at a conference in Vehari, Asif Ali Zardari said that PPP would contest the next elections on the "arrow" symbol and not for an alliance with the ruling PDM, as per the news report. He made the remarks ahead of the general elections due to be held on April 30.

"We are not a part of the PDM, but we are their partners in the government," Geo News quoted Asif Ali Zardari as saying.

The PPP is appearing to be at crossheads with the PDM-led government over governance and economic issues as Pakistan is witnessing inflation and reeling from the damage caused by the floods last year, as per the news report. He ruled out talks with former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and stressed that he is not a politician.

Responding to a question regarding police's attempt to arrest Imran Khan and whether he was consulted, Zardari said, "It is the prerogative of the interior minister... why would he consult me?"

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has been avoiding arrest attempts by law enforcement agencies and facing charges of money laundering and illegally selling Toshakhana gifts during his tenure as prime minister, according to Geo News report. Despite the legal issues, the PTI leadership has announced to hold a "historic public rally" on Wednesday.

Earlier, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari warned the government that his party would quit its ministries if the promises made to flood affectees in Sindh about financial aid are not fulfilled, according to Geo News report. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the Pakistan government should give priority to flood victims.

"The promises to flood victims are needed to be fulfilled otherwise it will be difficult for us to hold our [federal] ministries," Bilawal said during an event in Karachi.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that flood-hit people are going through a difficult time amid rising inflation in the country. "If the federal government or Prime Minister [Shehbaz] made promises, then they need to be fulfilled," he said.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the ruling party in Sindh will raise the issue in Pakistan's National Assembly and before Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif. He expressed hope that their concerns would be redressed by the Pakistan government.