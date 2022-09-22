Goldman Sachs cuts China's growth forecast for 2023 as Covid Zero stays
Topics Goldman Sachs | Chinese economy | China
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its 2023 economic growth forecast for China sharply, predicting Beijing will stick to its stringent Covid Zero policies through at least the first quarter of next year.
Gross domestic product will probably increase 4.5% in 2023, down from a previous projection of 5.3%, Goldman’s economists led by Hui Shan wrote in a note. This year’s prediction of 3% was maintained.
China is unlikely to begin reopening before the second quarter of next year as it tries to put several steps in place first, such as higher vaccination rates for elderly and increased manufacturing of cheap and effective Covid pills, Goldman said. Also Read: China braces for a slowdown even worse than 2020 as growth declines sharply
The authorities may also want to wait until after the Lunar New Year peak travel season and next March’s parliament session when the reshuffling of government officials is completed, before exiting the Covid Zero strategy, the economists wrote.
Any easing of Covid restrictions will probably be followed by a jump in infections, reduced mobility and possible supply chain disruptions, which will curb economic activity, the economists said.
“China is likely to experience a surge in infections upon a full reopening given the lack of infection-induced immunity and the high transmissibility of omicron,” they said. “Therefore, we would expect a modest drag on growth in the first three months of reopening followed by a steep recovery thereafter.”
On the property market, Goldman said Beijing’s mantra of “housing is for living in, not for speculation” is unlikely to change if President Xi Jinping secures a third term, as is widely expected, at the Communist Party’s congress in October. Major easing of property restrictions is unlikely, the economists said.
“We continue to expect a sizable drag from the property sector to GDP growth this year and beyond,” Goldman said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel