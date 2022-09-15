Google cuts jobs and funding at new 'idea incubator', says report
Google is making cuts to Area 120, its in-house incubator for new projects, according to people familiar with the matter, as the tech giant moves to control spending and focus more tightly on artificial intelligence.
Some teams at Area 120 were notified this week that their projects had been reorganised or cancelled. Previously, there were 14 projects housed in Area 120, and this has been cut down to just seven, according to TechCrunch. The affected workers will need to find new roles at Google by the end of January 2023 or lose their jobs.
