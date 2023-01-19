Representative Image

After Joshimath and Karnaprayag in Uttarakhand, and Aligarh and Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh, nearly 15 houses have developed cracks in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district.

Houses in Madar Darwaza and Vidhi Chandra localities in the district have reported cracks.

A team of Public Works Department (PWD) officials reached the spot and initiated investigations though it is yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the houses developing cracks.

There are about 1,000 to 1,300 houses in both the localities. Some concrete houses built here started showing cracks in the last few months.

Initially, the locals considered rain as the reason for this. Later, due to cracks in the foundation, roof and walls of more than 15 houses, the people were scared, which alerted the district authorities.

At present, the problem is existing in the houses of 15 people and a few others living in the two localities. Many of these people are now forced or planning to live on rent in other localities along with their families.

Moolchandra Agarwal of Vidhi Chandra locality, whose house is showing cracks, said, "We have invested our entire life's earnings in this house, now we are not able to understand what to do. As of now, we have taken a decision to shift to a rented house in the neighbouring locality."

He added, "The administration is not looking very serious right now. We have informed the officials about it a long time ago, but why this situation has happened, it is not yet known."

Cracks have also appeared in the houses in Madar Darwaza.

The stone on the floor has also cracked and there has been a crack in the middle of the lintel.

District Magistrate Prakash Chandra Srivastava said that the matter of some houses developing cracks has come to the fore.

"A PWD team has inspected the houses and the exact reason will be known only after the report comes," he added.

Executive engineer, PWD, Abhishek Yadav, said, "As the municipality's tubewell is located nearby, prima facie, the leakage of water from the tubewell is believed to be the reason for the cracks in the houses. However, the situation will be clear once the investigation is completed."

