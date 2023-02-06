Imran Khan will be arrested if fresh protests are launched: Pak minister

Imran Khan (Photo: Reuters)

Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Monday warned Imran Khan that he would be arrested if he dared to launch fresh anti-government protests, and blamed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief for indulging in the "politics of agitation." Sanaullah fired the salvo at the former prime minister while speaking to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers at a party convention in Multan in Punjab province, according to the Dawn newspaper.

The minister's warnings come days after Khan instructed his workers and supporters to prepare for the Jail Bharo Tehreek' (fill the prison movement) against the federal government for inflicting custodial torture on his party leaders and delay in announcing fresh general elections.

"I ask the people to get ready and wait for my call for 'jail bharo tehreek'. There will not be that much space in Pakistani jails to have them all," Khan, the 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician said during his television address from his Zaman Park residence here on Saturday.

Khan made the announcement after sedition cases were filed against his party's Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry and former member of the National Assembly Shandana Gulzar.