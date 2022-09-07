India, Bangladesh sign 2 agreements to deepen railway co-operation
Topics Bangladesh | Indian Railways | Sheikh Hasina
Two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) were signed between India and Bangladesh on Tuesday to deepen the inter-governmental railway cooperation between the two countries.
This comes after the visit of the multi-sectoral scoping Indian Railways delegation to Bangladesh in April 2022 and the recent meeting between the Minister of Railways of India and the Bangladesh Railway Minister on June 1, 2022.
These MoUs were signed and exchanged on September 6, 2022, during the visit of the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina to India.
The two MoUs signed include "Training of Bangladesh Railway Employees in the Training Institute of Indian Railways" and "Collaboration in IT Systems such as FOIS and other IT applications for Bangladesh Railway".
The purpose of the MoU relating to the training of the Bangladesh Railway Employees is to provide the framework of cooperation and to facilitate training of employees of Bangladesh Railway at the training institutes of Indian Railways including field visits.
This will include designing, coordinating, and conducting seminars, workshops, and classroom and fields training. Indian Railways will also coordinate with officials of the Ministry of Railways, Government of Bangladesh, as required, including visiting and assisting in setting up and improving training facilities in Bangladesh and study requirements.
The MoU which relates to the collaboration of IT systems will be for all aspects of computerization like passenger ticketing, freight operations and control office, train inquiry system, digitization of asset management, HR and Finance infrastructure in Bangladesh Railway, Ministry of Railway, Government of India, through Centre for Railway Information System (CRIS), will offer IT solutions to Bangladesh Railway.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel