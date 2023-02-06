Indonesia president warns regulator to boost supervision after Adani rout

Widodo pointed to the depreciation of the rupee and capital outflows from India after the meltdown in stock market values of Adani Group companies

Indonesia | Adani Group | Gautam Adani

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo. Photo: Reuters

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged on Monday his country's financial regulator to strengthen supervision on capital markets in the wake of the crisis at India's Adani Group.

Speaking in an annual financial services authority meeting, Widodo pointed to the depreciation of the rupee and capital outflows from India after the meltdown in stock market values of Adani Group companies.

 

(Reporting by Stefanno Sulaiman and Ananda Teresia; Editing by Ed Davies)


First Published: Mon,February 06 2023 09:28 IST
