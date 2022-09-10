King Charles III proclaimed Britain's new monarch in historic ceremony
King Charles III was on Saturday proclaimed Britain's new monarch in a historic ceremony of the Accession Council that was televised for the first time in history.
The throne had passed to the 73-year-old former Prince of Wales following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday and Saturday's ceremony marked his formal declaration and oath taking at St. James's Palace in London.
King Charles was joined by his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, and his son and heir Prince William the new Prince of Wales.
The King had travelled back from Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Friday, where the Queen's health deteriorated and she breathed her last.
