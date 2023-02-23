Landslide halts efforts to find 53 missing after China mine collapse

(Photo: Reuters)

A massive landslide has halted search and rescue efforts at a collapsed coal mine which left 53 people missing in China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local authorities said Thursday.

The landslide occurred at the rescue site at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency quoted the authorities as saying.

More than 900 people had rushed to the site for rescue operations after an open-pit mine collapsed in Alxa Left Banner at around 1 p.m. Wednesday, resulting in two deaths, six injuries, and 53 people missing.

As of Thursday morning, the rescue efforts had not yet resumed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu,February 23 2023 14:23 IST
