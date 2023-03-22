Representative Image (Photo: ANI)

Here are some developments in the nation’s economic crisis:

2022

March 31: Demonstrators march to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's private residence to protest over worsening economic conditions.

May 9: Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns. Countrywide violence leaves nine dead and about 300 injured

May 18: Lanka falls into default after a 30-day grace period on a $78 million coupon payment expires

July 13: President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees Sri Lanka

July 15: Parliament accepts Rajapaksa's resignation. Ranil Wickremesinghe, is sworn in as acting president.

Sept 1: Lanka reaches a preliminary agreement with the IMF for a loan of $2.9 billion

Nov 14: Budget lays down several measures, including reducing the government’s deficit

2023

Jan 24: Reuters reports the Export-Import Bank of China had offered Lanka a two-year moratorium on its debt and said it would support the country’s efforts to secure the IMF loan

Feb 7: The Paris Club of creditors gives financing assurances to support the IMF’s approval of an extended fund facility for Lanka

Feb 16: The country raises electricity prices by 66 per cent

March 8: The Export-Import Bank of China tells Sri Lanka it will try to finalise in the months ahead how it treats debt owed by the crisis-hit nation, according to a letter seen by Reuters, which also reiterated a moratorium for debt due in 2022 and 2023

March 20: The IMF says its executive board approved a nearly $3 billion bailout for Sri Lanka. The decision will allow an immediate disbursement of about $333 million.