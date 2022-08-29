Lupin gets USFDA approval to market generic cancer treatment drug
Topics Lupin | US FDA | cancer treatment
Lupin on Monday said it has received a tentative approval from the US health regulator to market Dasatinib tablets, used to treat certain types of cancer, in America.
The company in partnership with Pharmascience Inc. has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Dasatinib tablets in strengths of 20 mg, 50 mg, 70 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg, and 140 mg, it said in a statement.
The Mumbai-based drug maker's product is a generic version of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company's Sprycel tablets.
As per IQVIA MAT data, Dasatinib tablets had an estimated annual sale of USD 1,569 million in the US.
Shares of Lupin settled at Rs 662.50 apiece, up 1.49 per cent on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date
information and commentary on developments that are of interest to
you and have wider political and economic implications for the
country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on
how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and
commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult
times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to
keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative
views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
For insightful reports and views on business, markets, politics and other issues, subscribe to our official Telegram channel